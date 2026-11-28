Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to implementing women's reservation, saying that those opposing the legislation would not stop it. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Union Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill had brought the decades-long wait of women closer to an end.

In a post on X, Modi said the government had promised women and remained committed to fulfilling it. In a video shared along with the post, the Prime Minister said women's reservation was an issue he had been pursuing for a long time and that several women had raised the demand over the years.

He said he had the blessings of women across the country and would overcome every obstacle in the way of implementing the reservation. Modi said, “We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti, and we remain committed to fulfilling it...” In the video, he said, “Women's reservation is a fight I have been fighting for a long time. Many women have raised this issue. I have the blessings of all women in the country. We will defeat every barrier in the way of this. All those parties who are opposing will never be able to stop the women's reservation Bill.”

In a separate post on X, Shah said providing women with a stronger role in elected representation had been a commitment of the Modi government. "Giving women a stronger role in elected representation has been a commitment of the Modi government." With the Union Cabinet’s approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill under Modi’s leadership yesterday, the decades-long wait of the country’s women is about to end. The 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, provided through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, will now become a reality," Shah said.

Advertisement

He said reserving at least one-third of seats for women in state legislative assemblies would make policymaking in states and Union Territories more inclusive. "At least one-third representation for women in state legislative assemblies will make the policies of states and Union Territories more inclusive, while their presence in the Lok Sabha will add a new dimension to policymaking, lawmaking and the setting of national priorities," Shah said.

He urged all political parties to support the initiative, saying women should become strong partners in governance. "All parties should support this historic initiative to make women strong partners in governance," Shah added. The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Special Session of Parliament beginning on November 30, after the Cabinet passed the legislation proposing a proportionate 50 per cent increase in the number of seats for all the States.

Advertisement

The Union Cabinet has also approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, to implement the delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to provide a 33 per cent reservation to women in the legislature.