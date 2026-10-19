'No Form of Threat Will Be Tolerated': Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde After Meeting Tiger Shroff Following Firing Incident

Mumbai: After meeting actor Tiger Shroff at his residence following the gunshot incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stressed that no form of threat will be tolerated in Mumbai, assuring the Shroff family that the State administration stands firm in its support.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the actor, Shinde said that Tiger Shroff and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them that the state government would extend all necessary assistance.

"This is a major incident. Five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken. I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated,” he said.

Shinde further said that gang-related activities had been prevalent in Mumbai during the 1990s but were brought under control by the Mumbai Police. He asserted that the authorities would take firm action to prevent such incidents and put an end to attempts to intimidate people.

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“Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995. These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism," he said.

Shinde also condemned the firing incident on the actor. He said Tiger had sustained injuries to his hand caused by “gunpowder and shards of glass” and assured the family that the state government would take the necessary steps to ensure their safety.

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“This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” Shinde said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving the football club in Mumbai at around 7 pm on Sunday.

Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

The firing incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and further details are awaited.