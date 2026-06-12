‘No Infestation Found’: Nestlé India Rejects MAGGI Contamination Claims, Says Lab Tests Cleared Product

Nestlé India has strongly denied allegations that a packet of MAGGI noodles contained insects, asserting that comprehensive testing has found no evidence of infestation and that the product meets all food safety standards.

The controversy erupted after claims circulating on social media alleged the presence of infestation in a MAGGI noodles packet, triggering consumer concerns and drawing the attention of food safety regulators. However, Nestlé India said the allegations originated from an unverified social media account and that the complainant has remained unreachable, preventing the company from obtaining the original sample for examination.

“We categorically reject the allegations circulating on media basis an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation, allegedly on MAGGI noodles,” a Nestlé India spokesperson said in a statement.

Nestlé cites FSSAI-accredited lab findings

According to the company, it conducted a detailed investigation by testing samples from the same production batch as well as products collected from the market.

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Nestlé said the samples were examined by an FSSAI-accredited laboratory, whose findings confirmed compliance with quality standards and the absence of infestation of any kind.

The company further stated that it has already submitted a detailed representation to the authorities, including batch-wise quality records, test reports and other supporting documentation.

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“Nestlé India maintains stringent quality and food safety standards across its manufacturing operations. We remain fully transparent with the authorities and are confident that the facts and evidence will conclusively establish the truth of the matter,” the spokesperson added.

FSSAI seeks action taken report from Nestlé

The clarification comes after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took cognisance of consumer complaints circulating on social media and sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Nestlé India.

As part of its regulatory review, FSSAI has asked the company to provide details related to batch-wise quality control procedures, testing records, raw material sourcing, supply chain traceability, and any measures taken to isolate, recall or contain products if required.

The regulator has also sought information on preventive mechanisms implemented at manufacturing facilities to avoid similar complaints in the future.

Part of wider scrutiny over food safety complaints

The MAGGI matter is among several recent food safety complaints being examined by the regulator.

FSSAI has also issued notices to Flipkart India and Open Secret over allegations that a packet of Open Secret Un-junked Dates delivered through Flipkart Minutes contained insects. In a separate case, the authority sought an explanation from KFC regarding alleged hygiene concerns at one of its outlets in Andhra Pradesh.

Investigation continues as Nestlé stands by product safety

While FSSAI’s inquiry remains ongoing, Nestlé India maintains that all available scientific evidence, quality records and laboratory findings support the safety and quality of its MAGGI noodles products.