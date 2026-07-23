No Mercy for Paper Leak Mafia: Fast-Track Courts in 4 States to Ensure Swift Justice in NEET Leak Cases

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on the paper leak mafia, the Centre has directed the establishment of fast-track courts in four states to ensure speedy trials in public examination paper leak cases, including those related to NEET.

The move follows PM Modi's announcement that offenders involved in examination fraud will face swift justice under a dedicated judicial mechanism.

According to government directions, fast-track courts will be set up on a priority basis within the jurisdictions of the Bombay High Court (Aurangabad and Nagpur benches), Calcutta High Court, Delhi High Court, and Madhya Pradesh High Court. These courts will hear cases on a day-to-day basis to ensure expeditious trials and early delivery of justice.

The courts will function under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which came into force on June 21, 2024. The law was enacted to curb paper leaks and organised examination fraud by prescribing stringent penalties for offenders.

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It covers examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), IBPS, and various Central Government ministries and departments. As a result, cases involving unfair means in NTA examinations, including NEET, will also be tried under this framework.

The Centre has issued directions to state governments and High Courts to operationalise the fast-track courts at the earliest. The decision comes amid renewed focus on tackling examination malpractices following the 2026 NEET paper leak case.

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In a parallel development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to soon file its chargesheet against the 13 accused arrested in connection with the 2026 NEET paper leak case.

All 13 accused are currently in judicial custody. Sources said the agency has collected substantial evidence against the accused and is in the final stages of filing the chargesheet before the court.

Government sources said the highest number of NEET paper leak-related cases fall within the jurisdictions of the Nagpur and Aurangabad benches of the Bombay High Court and the Calcutta High Court, prompting the priority establishment of fast-track courts in these regions.