'No One Can Support What Happened at Ram Mandir': Eknath Shinde Demands Thorough Probe & Strict Action in Theft Case

Ayodhya: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday strongly condemned the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, asserting that no one can tolerate the incident that has hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees across the country.

"No one can support what has happened at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ram devotees are deeply hurt, and there must be a thorough investigation and strict action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will not spare anyone found guilty. Those responsible should be sent to jail and punished," Shinde said.

His remarks come amid an intensifying probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into irregularities in the handling of cash offerings at the temple. According to reports, the SIT has uncovered multiple instances of employees allegedly concealing cash during counting processes, with CCTV footage showing suspicious activities involving donation boxes. Several temple employees have been arrested, and authorities have recovered significant amounts, including cash hidden in unusual places like under heaps of cow dung at one accused's residence.

The controversy has led to resignations of key figures associated with the Ram Mandir Trust, including treasurer Champat Rai, as the investigation broadens to examine security lapses, supervision failures, and financial records spanning recent periods. Estimates suggest potential losses in the range of crores, with daily pilferage reportedly occurring over several weeks.

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Shinde, a key ally in the NDA, emphasized faith in the leadership of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath to ensure justice.

Opposition parties have seized on the issue to question the oversight of the temple trust, calling for even broader scrutiny. However, officials maintain that the SIT is working swiftly, with interrogations ongoing and digital evidence like call records and WhatsApp chats under examination.

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The Ram Mandir, inaugurated in January 2024, has drawn millions of devotees whose offerings symbolize deep devotion. Authorities have assured that any breach of that trust will be dealt with severely to safeguard the sanctity of the temple and the sentiments of Hindus worldwide.