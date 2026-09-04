'No One Could Erase Sanatan Dharma': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Janmashtami in Mathura

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the historic Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple on Friday, participating in the Janmashtami celebrations and greeting devotees by showering flower petals. Addressing the occasion in Mathura, Adityanath underscored the timeless significance of Lord Krishna's teachings, asserting that teachings from millennia ago continue to guide society. The Uttar Pradesh CM noted that forces seeking to disrupt national unity, integrity, or faith will inevitably face the consequences outlined in sacred texts.

He said, “The proclamations made by Lord Krishna over 5000 years ago remain just as relevant today. Its relevance is upheld by the principle of 'Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya cha Dushkritam'; wherever the forces of goodness exist, they will be protected under all circumstances. However, regarding anti-national and anti-social forces that raise their heads to sow discord in society and attempt to harm India's unity, integrity, or faith, Lord Krishna had declared 5,000 years ago what their fate would be."

Highlighting the resilience of India's cultural heritage, the Chief Minister remarked that despite numerous historical invasions and attempts to suppress indigenous faiths, Sanatan Dharma has remained enduringly vibrant. He stated that those who dared to challenge or attempt to erase the tradition have vanished into oblivion.

"There were numerous invasions, and many attempted to impose their own faiths upon India, yet no one could erase the Sanatan Dharma. Those who dared to try and obliterate the Sanatan Dharma were themselves reduced to dust and faded into oblivion. However, not only in Braj-bhoomi but across all of India, the memory of Shri Krishna and Radha Rani serves as an inspiration for us today and fosters an atmosphere of enthusiasm and progress for future generations," Yogi Adityanath said.

Advertisement

Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, lit up in colourful illuminations as the city celebrates Janmashtami, with temples and religious sites decorated. Meanwhile, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Janmashtami, invoking Lord Krishna’s teachings on selfless action and their enduring relevance.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all of you. In the divine messages of Lord Shri Krishna lies the profound inspiration for selfless action, which has continuously guided humanity. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to his devotion and worship, infuse positive energy and strength into everyone's life—that is my heartfelt wish. Jai Shri Krishna!”

Advertisement

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Janmashtami with religious fervour, gathering at temples for Mangla Aarti and special prayers to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. In Delhi, devotees gathered in large numbers at ISKCON temples in East of Kailash and Dwarka Sector 13 to participate in the Mangla Aarti held on the occasion of Janmashtami. Devotees joined the prayers and celebrated the festival at the temples.

At the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, devotees took part in Mangala Aarti and special prayers as celebrations continued at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. People also danced and expressed their devotion to Lord Krishna.

Mathura witnessed a particularly devotional atmosphere as devotees gathered at the temples across the city to participate in the religious ceremonies marking Janmashtami. The celebrations included prayers and rituals conducted at the temple, with devotees joining in the festivities.