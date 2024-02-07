English
'No One is Above Law': Kerala CM Vijayan Hits Out at Guv Arif Mohammed Khan over SFI Face-Off

On Saturday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan exited his vehicle to reportedly confront SFI protestors while he was on the way to a function.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Image:PTI
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, KERALA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Saturday, said that the state governor Arif Mohammed Khan stepping out of his vehicle was against security protocols and that ‘he should not have done that’. While replying to reporters at a press conference, the CM also reacted to news that the governor had been given Z+ security by the Centre after his faceoff with student activists from the Students Federation of India (SFI). CM Vijayan said it was “strange” that the governor's security had been handed over to the CRPF and that he was now part of a group that previously only comprised some RSS workers who have been given special protection by the Centre. 

The CM added that no position of authority is above the law, saying that the “law is supreme.”

On Saturday, following his confrontation with SFI protestors, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sat on the roadside in protest while lashing out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government for promoting “lawlessness.” The governor only ended his protest after being shown a copy of an FIR filed against 17 SFI activists for non-bailable offences. 

When he spoke on the same in front of the media, the governor made certain comments implying the involvement of the chief minister in the incident. 

 With inputs from PTI. 

 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

