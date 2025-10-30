'No One is as Childish as Him in Current Politics': Jitan Ram Manjhi Slams Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on PM Modi

Patna: Union Minister and HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi slammed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his 'dance' dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling his behaviour "childish" and "irresponsible."



Manjhi accused the Congress leader of reflecting disrespect for India's cultural and spiritual traditions.



"Rahul Gandhi engages in childish behaviour. He has no seriousness. Earlier people used to say this but I denied. But now I am convinced no one is as childish as Rahul Gandhi in current politics. Chhath is a festival of purity, spirituality...He is disrespecting even his ancestors by using the word 'nachaniya' for those who perform Chhath puja," Manjhi told reporters.



On Wednesday, pointing to PM Modi's symbolic participation in Chhath, Gandhi had claimed the Prime Minister's involvement was insincere and staged for political benefit.



"He has nothing to do with Chhath Puja. Narendra Modi went to bathe in his swimming pool. He has nothing to do with the Yamuna," he said, while addressing an election rally in Bihar.



During a rally in Muzaffarpur, Rahul Gandhi had said, "If you tell Modi ji to dance on stage in return for votes, he would dance."



He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being willing to do anything for votes and ran an emotional attack on what he described as a disregard for the people's real concerns.



"He (PM Modi) just wants your vote. If you ask him to do a drama for votes, he will. You can make him do anything. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance, he will dance," Gandhi said amid loud cheers from the crowd. He amplified what he described as "vote theft" by the BJP, reiterating allegations that elections in Maharashtra and Haryana were manipulated, and warning that similar attempts would be made in Bihar.



Gandhi's remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the BJP and its allies in the NDA.



Bihar Assembly polling is scheduled to take place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with the results to be declared on November 14.