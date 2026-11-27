New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive ordering the Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on Saturday, November 28.

Following the court's ruling on Friday, November 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support in a post on X, stating, "Victory to Lord Murugan! Victory to Lord Murugan! Victory to Lord Murugan!"

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also took to X to criticize the opposition coalition in Tamil Nadu and praise the judicial intervention.

"Anti-Sanatan forces crumble before the prayers of Lord Murugan's devotees in Tamil Nadu. The Hon'ble Supreme Court has directed the lighting of the lamp at the Thiruparankundram Deepathoon tomorrow. The INDI Alliance, which created obstacles in the way of faith, stands exposed before the people. No political design can dim a lamp lit by devotion," Goyal wrote.

Advertisement

BJP National President Nitin Nabin echoed these sentiments, characterizing the court's intervention as a major triumph for worshippers.

In his post on X, Nabin said, "A historic victory for every devotee of Lord Murugan! By ordering the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the Thiruparankundram Deepathoon tomorrow and pulling up Tamil Nadu authorities for acting at the dictates of their political bosses, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has thoroughly exposed the INDI Alliance government's anti-Sanatan mindset. No political conspiracy can stop the sacred traditions of Bharat. May the divine blessings of Lord Murugan protect all devotees and guide them on the path of courage and righteousness."

Advertisement

The Supreme Court issued these fresh directives after the ceremonial lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon pillar on November 24, despite an earlier November 20 court order permitting the ritual at that specific site.

Expressing strong concern over the conduct of the temple administration, the apex court suspended the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple's Board of Trustees and appointed two retired Madras High Court judges as receivers to oversee the administration.

Furthermore, the court ordered the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to facilitate Saturday's ceremony and maintain security around both the temple and the nearby Sikandar Dargah.