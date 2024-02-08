English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids At AAP Leaders' House

Atishi claimed that 16 hours of raids at the residence of CM Kejriwal's Personal Secretary was conducted to defame the Aam Aadmi Party.

Ronit Singh
Delhi Minister Atishi
Delhi Minister Atishi | Image:AAP
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BJP, Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aware of the fact that only Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can challenge him. 

She alleged that during the raid at Kejriwal's Personal Secretary on Tuesday, the probe agency did not carry any questioning or investigation and just ‘sat’ for 16 hours to send a message that probe is underway at Kejriwal's close aide residence in the Delhi Jal Board case. 

"After 16 hours of raids, ED took two Gmail account downloads of the Chief Minister's Personal Secretary. Then they took three mobile phones belonging to CM's Personal Secretary and his family...PM Modi knows that if there is one leader who can challenge and raise his voice against him, it is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal."

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided premises linked to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary and others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party. The agency has searched at 10 locations linked to the personal secretary as part of its money laundering probe in the Delhi Jal Board case.

The agency searched the premises linked to Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, Rajya Sabha member ND Gupta and others.

Atishi further accused the probe agency of not disclosing the matter on which raids were conducted on Tuesday at Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar's residence. “ED is not acting anymore as investigating agency. It has made its stand clear that it just want to defame the AAP and Delhi CM.” 

Reacting to the ED raids yesterday, Atishi had said that BJP government is trying to scare its leaders by using central agencies. 

“Raids are underway at the residences of our leader ND Gupta and the PA of CM Arvind Kejriwal. There are reports that the ED will conduct raids throughout the day against AAP leaders. The BJP-led central government is trying to scare the AAP using the probe agencies,” she said on Tuesday. 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

