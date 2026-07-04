BREAKING: No Relief For Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam, Delhi Court Rejects Bail In 2020 Riots Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday denied bail to former JNU student leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the alleged larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, dealing another setback to the two accused who have spent nearly six years in custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court dismissed the regular bail applications filed by both Khalid and Imam in the case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The detailed order is awaited.

Accused Cited Six Years In Jail, Delay In Trial

During the hearing, senior advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for Umar Khalid, argued that his client had remained in continuous custody for nearly six years despite the absence of any allegations directly linking him to acts of violence.

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Pais submitted that there was no recovery, no statement leading to any discovery, and no allegation that Khalid was present at the site of violence. He argued that the prosecution primarily relied on a speech delivered by Khalid in Amravati, around 17 days before the riots, and contended that prolonged incarceration entitled him to bail.

Counsel for Sharjeel Imam argued that the trial had witnessed virtually no meaningful progress, with even the stage of framing charges yet to be completed despite the passage of six years. The defence maintained that continued detention without the commencement of trial violated the principles laid down by higher courts.

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Prosecution Opposed Bail

Delhi Police opposed the bail pleas, arguing that the Supreme Court had already imposed conditions while rejecting the duo's earlier bail applications.

The prosecution contended that the accused could seek bail only after the examination of protected witnesses or upon expiry of the period indicated by the Supreme Court. It also pointed out that review petitions filed against the apex court's earlier order had already been dismissed.

SC Had Earlier Refused Bail

Khalid and Imam had moved the trial court after the Supreme Court, on January 5, 2026, rejected their bail pleas while granting relief to several co-accused, including Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

Subsequently, another Supreme Court Bench observed a "perceived conflict" between earlier judgments governing the grant of bail under the UAPA when trials are delayed. In May 2026, the apex court referred the legal issue to a larger Bench while granting interim bail to co-accused Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi.

Relying on those developments and the prolonged delay in trial, both Khalid and Imam had renewed their requests for regular bail before the trial court.

About The Case

The case arises out of an FIR, investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell, which alleges a larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that erupted in Northeast Delhi in February 2020.

The FIR invokes provisions of the UAPA. Several accused, including politicians, activists and student leaders, have been named in the case.