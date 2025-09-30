'No Remorse,' Evasive Answers: Delhi Police on Chaitanyananda Saraswati After Arrest

New Delhi: Chaitanyananda Saraswati, against whom a case of alleged sexual harassment has been registered, has shown "no remorse" for his actions and is not cooperating with the police during questioning, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Police, the accused has been giving "evasive answers" during questioning in connection with the alleged sexual harassment case registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. Police officials further stated that he only responds when confronted with evidence and questioned strictly. Two of Chaitanyananda Saraswati's female associates have been detained and are being confronted with him. These two individuals had joined the questioning on Monday and were called again today, the Delhi Police said. The police also said that they have discovered several chats with women on the accused's mobile phone, where he is allegedly seen trying to manipulate and lure them. The police further said that screenshots of multiple display pictures (DPs) and several photographs with air hostesses were recovered from his phone.

The Delhi Police added that Chaitanyananda is not cooperating during interrogation. He shows no remorse for his actions and is repeatedly lying. He is providing evasive answers, and only when shown evidence and interrogated strictly does he respond to the questions, the police said.



The investigation into Chaitanyananda's alleged fraud is underway, the Delhi police said.



Earlier, Delhi Police registered a case of alleged sexual harassment against Chaitanyananda Saraswati based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in the national capital.



According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been accused of allegedly committing multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct. The complaint states that the Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, revoked the Powers of Attorney issued to him in 2008.



"Further, the Peetham has severed all ties with Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati," an excerpt from the FIR read.



The complaint further highlighted communications received by the Peetham on July 28 and August 1, 2025, from a student and an Air Force officer, flagging allegations of "sexual atrocities" committed by the accused. Acting on these inputs, the Governing Council of the Peetham held a virtual meeting with over 30 women students on August 3.



In this meeting, the students alleged that they were sexually harassed and traumatised, with claims that those from economically weaker sections were allegedly pressured to visit Chaitanyananda Saraswati's quarters at night.



The FIR also mentioned allegations of lewd messages sent via WhatsApp and SMS, threats of withholding degrees and documents.



Furthermore, the complaint alleged that surveillance cameras were installed inside the women's hostel under the pretext of security, and that some people close to the Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly compelled students to comply with the accused's demands while turning a blind eye to complaints.