'No Remorse': Pune Fort Murder Accused Siya Goyal Makes Obscene Gesture At Media While Being Escorted by Police

New Delhi: As the investigation into the death of 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal intensifies, new details have emerged regarding the behavior of his fiancée, Siya Goyal (20).

Reportedly, Goyal, who is accused of conspiring with her lover, Chetan Choudhary, to orchestrate the murder, has reportedly shown no signs of remorse for her alleged involvement in the horrific crime.

The lack of empathy displayed by the accused has remained a focal point for investigators as they continue to reconstruct the events surrounding the incident.

During a police-led investigation at her residence in Pune’s Market Yard area, Goyal was seen departing the premises while wearing a black T-shirt and a scarf to cover her face. When confronted by media personnel attempting to document the scene, she appeared defiant, gesturing toward them with her middle finger as she was escorted away by officers.

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No remorse earlier too

Earlier as well,, police sources had revealed on June 26 a disturbing lack of regret from the two primary suspects, Siya and Chetan earlier.

Despite the gravity of the crime, a calculated plot that led to Agarwal being pushed down a 400-foot gorge at Lohagad Fort, interrogators reported that both suspects exhibited ‘confident body language’ and a total absence of remorse during questioning.

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Cops reach Siya's home

As investigators piece together the chilling details of the murder of Ketan, the police spent over an hour at Siya’s Market Yard residence yesterday to conduct a panchnama, an official process to record the scene and gather evidence, with her family members present during the search.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities successfully recovered the clothing she was wearing on the day of the incident.

Additionally, investigators retraced the suspect's steps by taking her to two key locations- the site where she and her alleged accomplice, Chetan, reportedly practiced pushing the victim, Ketan Agarwal, and her own home to further reconstruct the events.

Lie-detector test for Siya

Pune Police are also pushing for court approval to conduct a polygraph test on Siya Goyal.

The demand for a lie-detector test comes at a critical moment, with Siya's police custody set to expire today, July 3, making this a decisive day in the investigation.

Investigators say the case is entirely circumstantial, with no eyewitness and no CCTV footage of the actual incident. Because of this evidence gap, police believe a polygraph test could help move the probe forward.

What was the case

The tragic sequence of events began on June 18, when Siya and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly pushed Ketan Agarwal into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune, resulting in his death.

While Siya initially claimed the incident was an accidental fall, investigators grew suspicious due to her notable lack of remorse, ultimately leading to the arrest of both suspects.

Police believe the conspiracy was fueled by Chetan’s jealousy over Siya’s engagement to Ketan, a relationship that was set to culminate in a grand wedding this November.