Updated January 11th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

No Respite From Chilly Weather in Delhi on Friday, Mercury Likely to Settle Around 5 Degree Celsius

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city is expected to witness shallow to moderate fog on Friday morning.

Digital Desk
Kartavya Path in New Delhi
The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 5 degrees Celsius on Friday | Image:PTI
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The national capital is unlikely to get any relief from biting cold on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city is expected to witness shallow to moderate fog on Friday morning. 

The maximum temperature in the day is likely to settle at around 19 degree Celsius whereas the minimum temperature will hover around 5 degree Celsius, the IMD predicted. On Thursday, Delhiites woke up to another cold and foggy morning, as the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 5.8 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average. 

The maximum temperature settled at 18.1 degree Celsius, two notches below the normal, an IMD bulletin said. A spokesperson for the railways said fog impacted the schedule of "24 trains approaching Delhi" due to low visibility on Thursday. 

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 348, which falls in the "very poor" category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". 

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 63 per cent, the IMD bulletin said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
