No Respite From Chilly Weather in Delhi on Friday, Mercury Likely to Settle Around 5 Degree Celsius
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city is expected to witness shallow to moderate fog on Friday morning.
New Delhi: The national capital is unlikely to get any relief from biting cold on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city is expected to witness shallow to moderate fog on Friday morning.
The maximum temperature in the day is likely to settle at around 19 degree Celsius whereas the minimum temperature will hover around 5 degree Celsius, the IMD predicted. On Thursday, Delhiites woke up to another cold and foggy morning, as the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 5.8 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
The maximum temperature settled at 18.1 degree Celsius, two notches below the normal, an IMD bulletin said. A spokesperson for the railways said fog impacted the schedule of "24 trains approaching Delhi" due to low visibility on Thursday.
According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 348, which falls in the "very poor" category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 63 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.
(With PTI inputs)
