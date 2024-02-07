English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 22:05 IST

No Respite Likely From Cold for Next 4-5 Days in These States. Details Inside

IMD said that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan for the next few days.

Digital Desk
Weather forecast
North India will continue to reel under cold weather for next few days | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: No respite is likely from the cold waves in north India over the next four to five days as dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the region, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.

It said that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan for the next few days. 

During the day, parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Rajasthan experienced cold day to severe cold day conditions whereas severe cold day conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana & Chandigarh, the IMD said. 

The IMD has said that ground frost conditions are very likely at isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on January 22. 

Mercury drops to 1 degree Celsius in Fatehpur 

Dense fog and cold wave was recorded at isolated places of Rajasthan on Sunday, according to the meteorological department. According to the weather bulletin, Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius on Sunday morning, while Alwar, Pilani, Sikar and Karauli recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius each.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 22:05 IST

