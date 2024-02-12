Advertisement

Bengaluru: The police have made changes to the traffic rules around KLM Fashion Mall in Marathahalli. Now, vehicles heading towards Kundalahalli cannot make right turns on the service road of Outer Ring Road, according to local media reports.

Instead, they must turn left at Marathahalli bridge and then take a U-turn at Tulasi junction to reach Varthur Kodi and Kundalahalli. Also, near Sumadhura Nandan Junction, three turn points within 100 metres have been closed on a trial basis. This aims to reduce congestion caused by vehicles turning simultaneously. From Garudacharpalya, drivers must now turn left at the junction to access Graphite India Road.

Those coming from Ayyappa Nagar can either take a free right turn or turn left at Sumadhura Junction towards Graphite India. For people travelling from ITPL to Garudacharpalya, a right turn in front of Bhagini Residency Icon Express is permitted. Those heading to Graphite India can continue straight ahead.

These changes are implemented to improve traffic flow and safety in the area.