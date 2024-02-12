English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

No Right Turn Allowed: Bengaluru Police Enforce New Traffic Rules Near KLM Fashion Mall

This aim from the initiative is to reduce congestion caused by vehicles turning simultaneously.

Digital Desk
Bengaluru auto drivers
Bengaluru police institute traffic rule changes around KLM Fashion Mall. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: The police have made changes to the traffic rules around KLM Fashion Mall in Marathahalli. Now, vehicles heading towards Kundalahalli cannot make right turns on the service road of Outer Ring Road, according to local media reports. 

Instead, they must turn left at Marathahalli bridge and then take a U-turn at Tulasi junction to reach Varthur Kodi and Kundalahalli. Also, near Sumadhura Nandan Junction, three turn points within 100 metres have been closed on a trial basis. This aims to reduce congestion caused by vehicles turning simultaneously. From Garudacharpalya, drivers must now turn left at the junction to access Graphite India Road.

Advertisement

Those coming from Ayyappa Nagar can either take a free right turn or turn left at Sumadhura Junction towards Graphite India. For people travelling from ITPL to Garudacharpalya, a right turn in front of Bhagini Residency Icon Express is permitted. Those heading to Graphite India can continue straight ahead. 

These changes are implemented to improve traffic flow and safety in the area.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

an hour ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

an hour ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

an hour ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

11 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

11 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

11 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. Hairstyles That Help Tuck Away The Grease

    Lifestyle29 minutes ago

  3. Stunning Inside Visuals of BAPS, First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

    World31 minutes ago

  4. Palak Tiwari Poses With Wax Statues Of Celebs

    Web Stories34 minutes ago

  5. Running Mate? Trump Attends Event with Vivek Ramaswamy, Fuel Speculation

    World37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement