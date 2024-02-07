Advertisement

Pune: Flyers arriving at Pune airport were left frustrated as there were no cab services inside the premises on Thursday. Citing lack of space in the new terminal building, the administration has barred the entry of any cabs for pick-ups, as per media reports. According to the new instructions, only private vehicles are allowed. The new terminal building with be inaugurated within the next three weeks. As a result, several passengers have to travel nearly half a kilometer on feet to Aero Mall in order to avail cab services.

According to the latest information by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), flyers will be treated with international facilities at the new terminal. According to media reports, many passengers expressed their displeasure over having to take a long walk to the pick-up point with their luggage. A lot of passengers, who doesn't own personal cars vented out their frustration, according to a media report.

