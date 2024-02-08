Advertisement

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have issued an order banning the possession of arms, swords, sticks or any article that can be used to cause physical harm till February 9. The prohibitory order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, also prohibited people from giving harangues (to speak in a loud and angry way) The restrictions comes as Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange announced that a protest rally will be taken out from Jalna to Mumbai on January 20 and that he would launch a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to press for reservation to Marathas.

List of Restrictions to be Imposed in Mumbai till Feb 9

Carrying arms, cudgels, swords, spears, bludgeons, unlicensed guns, knives, sticks or lathis is banned in the jurisdiction of Mumbai police commissioner limits. The order also prohibits people from carrying any corrosive substance or explosives, carrying stones, missiles, instruments or means of casting or impelling missiles are also banned, the order stated. The exhibition of persons or corpses of figures of effigies, the public utterance of cries, the singing of songs, and the playing of music are also prohibited. Delivery of harangues, use of gestures or mimetic representations and preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures symbols, placards or any other object or thing which may in the opinion of any police officer posted in Mumbai offend against decency or morality or undermine the security of or tend to overthrow the state. If any person goes armed with any such article or carries any corrosive substance, explosives or missile in contravention of such prohibition, then the person shall be liable to be disarmed, the order stated, adding that notwithstanding the expiration of the order the period mentioned, any investigation, legal proceedings may be instituted, continued or enforced.

(With PTI Inputs)