sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Two Scientists For Discoveries That Enable Machine Learning

Published 17:18 IST, October 8th 2024

Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Two Scientists For Discoveries That Enable Machine Learning

Two scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for discoveries and inventions that formed the building blocks of machine learning.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Two Scientists For Discoveries That Enable Machine Learning
Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Two Scientists For Discoveries That Enable Machine Learning | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:49 IST, October 8th 2024