English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 00:43 IST

Noida: CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas - Details Inside

CM Yogi Adityanath has taken a significant step in tackling the persistent issue of stray dogs in residential societies, read more

Pritam Saha
Noida: CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas
Noida: CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a significant step in tackling the persistent issue of stray dogs in residential societies across Uttar Pradesh. His recent release of stringent guidelines emphasizes the necessity of keeping stray dogs out of residential zones and advocates for measures to relocate their shelters and feeding spots. 

Background 

Advertisement

This intervention comes in the wake of a disturbing incident captured on video at the 14th Avenue society in Gaur City 2. The video depicted a distressing scene where a 7-year-old child threw a puppy from a height, sparking outrage and online discussions among animal lovers and concerned residents. The incident served as a catalyst for broader conversations regarding the safety of both animals and residents in such areas. 

Community Response 

Advertisement

In response to the escalating concerns, residents from 14th Avenue society in Gaur City 2 staged protests on Sunday, voicing their anxieties over the increasing number of stray dog bites. The residents congregated outside the maintenance office, demanding action from the management to ensure the safety of children and other community members. 

CM's Directive 

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive comes at a crucial juncture, addressing the pressing need for systematic measures to mitigate the risks posed by stray dogs in residential neighborhoods. Yogi says “Local authorities should understand their duties and make special arrangements for stray animals with immediate effect.” 

By giving stringent guidelines to the local authorities, the chief minister aims to establish protocols for the effective management of stray animals while prioritizing the safety and well-being of residents. 

Advertisement

Proposed Solutions 

The CM's orders prioritize proactive measures to tackle the root causes of the stray dog issue. These measures include relocating shelters and feeding areas away from residential zones to reduce human-stray interactions, implementing comprehensive sterilization programs to control the stray dog population humanely, and launching public awareness campaigns to educate residents about responsible pet ownership and safety measures around stray animals. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 00:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement