Noida: CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

Advertisement

Noida: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a significant step in tackling the persistent issue of stray dogs in residential societies across Uttar Pradesh. His recent release of stringent guidelines emphasizes the necessity of keeping stray dogs out of residential zones and advocates for measures to relocate their shelters and feeding spots.

Background

Advertisement

This intervention comes in the wake of a disturbing incident captured on video at the 14th Avenue society in Gaur City 2. The video depicted a distressing scene where a 7-year-old child threw a puppy from a height, sparking outrage and online discussions among animal lovers and concerned residents. The incident served as a catalyst for broader conversations regarding the safety of both animals and residents in such areas.

Community Response

Advertisement

In response to the escalating concerns, residents from 14th Avenue society in Gaur City 2 staged protests on Sunday, voicing their anxieties over the increasing number of stray dog bites. The residents congregated outside the maintenance office, demanding action from the management to ensure the safety of children and other community members.

CM's Directive

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive comes at a crucial juncture, addressing the pressing need for systematic measures to mitigate the risks posed by stray dogs in residential neighborhoods. Yogi says “Local authorities should understand their duties and make special arrangements for stray animals with immediate effect.”

By giving stringent guidelines to the local authorities, the chief minister aims to establish protocols for the effective management of stray animals while prioritizing the safety and well-being of residents.

Advertisement

Proposed Solutions

The CM's orders prioritize proactive measures to tackle the root causes of the stray dog issue. These measures include relocating shelters and feeding areas away from residential zones to reduce human-stray interactions, implementing comprehensive sterilization programs to control the stray dog population humanely, and launching public awareness campaigns to educate residents about responsible pet ownership and safety measures around stray animals.

Advertisement

Advertisement