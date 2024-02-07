English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 21:47 IST

Noida Declares Public Holiday On Jan 22: Restaurants To Not Serve Non-veg

All government establishments, including offices, schools and colleges, in Noida and Greater Noida will observe a public holiday tomorrow.

Digital Desk
Ram mandir
Ram mandir | Image:ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
NOIDA: All government establishments, including offices, schools and colleges, in Noida and Greater Noida will observe a public holiday on Monday, according to an official order. The holiday has been announced on account of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Sale of liquor and meat would also be prohibited in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while restaurants in the district, adjoining Delhi, have also taken non-vegetarian meals off their menu for the day.

“In view of the event on January 22, it has been declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in the order.

Verma separately told PTI that government offices and other establishments like educational institutions will observe a day off on Monday.

"However, private organisations and commercial facilities are open to take a decision on their own," he said.

The district magistrate said the sale of liquor will also be prohibited on Monday in compliance with the state government's order made recently.

District's Chief Food Safety Officer Akshay Goel said the sale of meat would also be prohibited on Monday.

"The department would ensure compliance of the directives (on the ban of meat sale),” Goel told PTI.

As a mark of respect for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida have taken non-vegetarian dishes off their menus for the day.

"Restaurants have decided they would not serve non-vegetarian items on Monday," said Varun Khera, the Uttar Pradesh head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which has around 1,000 member outlets in the district.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 21:46 IST

