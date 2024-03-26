×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Noida Gets Tough On Water Pollution: 7 Restaurants Face Sealing

The Noida Authority would seal seven restaurants in the city over non-compliance of notices regarding discharging of greasy waste water from kitchens.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Noida Gets Tough on Water Pollution 7 Restaurants Face Sealing
Noida Gets Tough on Water Pollution 7 Restaurants Face Sealing | Image:PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Noida: The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it would seal seven restaurants in the city over non-compliance of notices regarding discharging of greasy waste water from kitchens directly into sewers without effluent treatment, as reported by PTI

Two other restaurants, which were shut for business on Tuesday, will be re-inspected later this week, Noida Authority said.

Of the nine eateries, eight are located in the city's biggest Sector 18 market while one is in Sector 54, the authority said, adding penalties ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh were also imposed on these restaurants.

"Today, in compliance with the instructions of the Noida Authority CEO, the General Manager (Water) along with the Environment Cell, Senior Manager (Water) and Junior Engineer, various restaurants, hotels and commercial institutions run in Noida, which have been discharging greasy waste water from their kitchens and were served notices in the past, were re-inspected," Deputy General Manager (water) R P Singh told PTI.

"In compliance with the notice given earlier, ETP (effluent treatment plant) was not found in the kitchens of seven institutions, on which they were directed to deposit the fine, otherwise the institutions would be sealed on the scheduled date (March 28). Two institutions were found closed, which are proposed to be re-inspected," Singh added.

Last month, various restaurants, hotels and commercial institutions in Noida were found discharging greasy waste water of their kitchens directly into the sewer line or drain without treating it, the authority said.

The fines were imposed after the department issued notices to them operating after inspection, it added.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Whatsapp logo