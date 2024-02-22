Advertisement

Noida: The workers at Mahagun Mywoods have once again gone on strike. This is how things have been going for the past ten months. Because they do not receive their salaries on time, the employees of Mahagun Maywoods Housing Society, Greater Noida West, including the housekeeping staff, go on strike. The builder pays people when they speak up and demand their rights. A few months later, the builder reaffirms his commitment to paying them on time and starts enforcing his rules. But the cleaning employees went on strike in response to the two consecutive compensation freezes.

It has been reported by housekeeping staff that they have not received their salaries for around three months. They have to deal with a lot of issues as a result. A famine-like situation (scarcity of food) has resulted from the bad economic conditions in their home. There is just the builder to blame for this. Staff members in charge of housekeeping claimed that they had previously experienced several salary withholds.

Advertisement

There has reportedly been a wage stoppage at Mahagun Mywoods Housing Society at some point in the last 10 months. It causes people to feel agitated. The builder decides to pay the money and returns to his wrong guidelines as the anger level rises. Some say that worries regarding the security system are raised by the underpayment of security personnel.