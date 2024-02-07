English
After Being Stabbed, Noida Man Dragged on Streets, Dies; 2 Held

The shocking incident was reported at Barola village in Noida.

Digital Desk
delhi police
The accused took the police to a culvert in Barola around 5 am on Sunday. | Image:PTI
Noida: An old rivalry resulted in the death of a Noida resident as he was stabbed with a knife and then dragged on streets after being tied to a motorcycle by two brothers on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. The duo were arrested by the police but when they allegedly made an attempt to escape from police custody an encounter broke out in which both of them suffered gunshot injuries, they said.  

The incident of the man being dragged on the streets took place at Barola village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 49 police station limits. A short purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media. "The victim, Mehndi Hassan, was brought to the police station in an injured condition around midnight by two young men. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment," Additional DCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra said.

"The duo who brought the injured man to the police station were identified as Anuj and Nitin. Anuj told police that Mehndi Hassan had stabbed his father in 2018 in an attempt to kill him. A case was also lodged in connection with it," Mishra said. Anuj further told the police that ever since that episode Hassan would taunt him and pass comments on him which often left him furious, the officer said. 

"Frustrated with the situation, he attacked Hassan with a knife on Saturday with the help of his brother Nitin," Mishra said, both the accused were immediately arrested by the police. During the recovery of the weapon used in the crime, the accused took the police to a culvert in Barola around 5 am on Sunday.
"Anuj and Nitin attacked the police party accompanying them. In retaliation, the police team opened fire due to which both the accused suffered injuries," Mishra said. 

Both the accused were then taken to a hospital for treatment, he added. Besides the murder case for killing Hassan, the accused have also been booked under the IPC section 307 (for attempted murder), and 224 (resistance to lawful apprehension), among others, in a separate FIR lodged after the encounter with the police, officials said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:46 IST

