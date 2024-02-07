English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Noida: One Injured in Brawl Outside Amity University, Attack Captured on Camera | VIDEO

The disturbing video from Noida’s Amity University captures the assailants breaking car glasses during the brawl.

Isha Bhandari
Noida: One Injured in Brawl Outside Amity University, Attack Captured on Camera | VIDEO
Noida: One Injured in Brawl Outside Amity University, Attack Captured on Camera | VIDEO | Image:X
Noida: In a shocking incident outside Amity University in Noida, a brutal attack on a young man has gone viral, showcasing a harrowing scene of violence. The victim, according to media reports is identified as a student of Amity University, was assaulted by alleged carjackers wielding sticks, resulting in significant injuries. The disturbing video from Noida’s Amity University captures the assailants breaking car glasses during the brawl. Two suspects connected to the attack have reportedly been arrested. 

Watch the Noida Brawl Video of Amity University

This is a breaking story, more details awaited…

Published February 1st, 2024 at 21:00 IST

