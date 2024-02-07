Updated February 1st, 2024 at 21:03 IST
Noida: One Injured in Brawl Outside Amity University, Attack Captured on Camera | VIDEO
The disturbing video from Noida’s Amity University captures the assailants breaking car glasses during the brawl.
Noida: In a shocking incident outside Amity University in Noida, a brutal attack on a young man has gone viral, showcasing a harrowing scene of violence. The victim, according to media reports is identified as a student of Amity University, was assaulted by alleged carjackers wielding sticks, resulting in significant injuries. The disturbing video from Noida’s Amity University captures the assailants breaking car glasses during the brawl. Two suspects connected to the attack have reportedly been arrested.
Watch the Noida Brawl Video of Amity University
This is a breaking story, more details awaited…
