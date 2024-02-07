The Noida Police has issued an advisory warning of possible traffic diversions on January 25. | Image: PTI

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters of possible diversions on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway briefly on January 25.

However, emergency vehicles will be exempted from any diversions, the police said.

The traffic police have suggested alternative routes for commuters, including those going to Delhi, with the diversion being planned in view of an event in adjoining Bulandshahr district.

According to officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bulandshahr on January 25 for a BJP programme, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also in attendance along with a host of state ministers and party leaders.

"The general public is informed that on Thursday (January 25), the tour programme of a very distinguished dignitary is proposed in Bulandshahr district. In view of this, in case of any emergency in Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar, traffic could be diverted on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway for a short time," the police said in an advisory.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely during traffic diversion, the police said and urged commuters to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

"In case of traffic inconvenience, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," the police said in the advisory.

"The diversion on the two key expressways could be made only in case that is required. The diversions have been announced to make sure commuters opt for alternative routes and any inconvenience to them is avoided,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav told PTI.

According to the Thursday diversion plan, the traffic going from Chilla Red Light towards Greater Noida via the expressway will be diverted from the Sector 14A flyover towards the Sector 15 roundabout and it will be able to go towards the destination via the DSC route.

The traffic going from DND towards Greater Noida via expressway will be diverted towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination via the MP-01 route and DSC route, the advisory stated.

Similarly, the traffic going from the Kalindi border towards Greater Noida via expressway will be diverted towards Sector 37 from Mahamaya flyover. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination via the MP-03 route and DSC route, it added.

The traffic going from Sector 37 via the expressway towards Greater Noida will be diverted to the double service road from Sector 44 roundabout. This traffic will be able to reach its destination via the DSC route via a double service road, it said.

Those going from Greater Noida towards Noida via the expressway will be diverted from the Charkha roundabout towards Sector 94. This traffic will be able to reach its destination via Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37.

For commuters going from Kalindi Border to Dalit Prerna Sthal Parking Tiraha towards DND/Chilla, there will be a diversion towards Sector 37 from Mahamaya Flyover. This traffic will be able to reach the destination via the DSC route, MP-03 route from Sector 37.

The traffic going from GIP Mall towards DND via the Filmcity flyover will be diverted by a U-turn below the Filmcity flyover. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination through the DSC route and elevated route, according to the advisory.

Those going towards Delhi via the DND flyover from the Rajnigandha side will be diverted from Rajnigandha Chowk. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination from the New Ashok Nagar border via the DSC route, it stated.

Similarly, traffic going towards Delhi via Sector 14A flyover from Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15 will be diverted from Golchakkar Chowk. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination from the New Ashok Nagar border via the DSC route, it added.

In Greater Noida, the traffic going from Zero Point via Yamuna Expressway will be diverted towards Pari Chowk. This traffic will be able to reach the destination via Kasna town, Sirsa, Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The traffic coming from Agra towards Noida will be able to get down towards Jewar town ahead of Jewar toll plaza and go towards the destination via Sabauta underpass via Khurja bypass via Jahangirpur, the advisory stated.

Also, those going from Pari Chowk towards Noida via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Sujpur. This traffic will be able to reach its destination from Surajpur via Greater Noida West, it added.