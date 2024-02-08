English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Noida: Police lift vehicles parked on roadside in front of Amity University using crane

Challans were issued for 250 such vehicles. On Monday the Police Commissioner had put 28 traffic personnel on the line.

Representative Image | Image:Republic
Noida: On Tuesday, the police lifted the vehicles parked on the roadside in front of Amity University using a crane. 

Challans were issued for 250 such vehicles. On Monday the Police Commissioner had put 28 traffic personnel on the line. 

