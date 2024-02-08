Updated January 9th, 2024 at 15:01 IST
Noida: Police lift vehicles parked on roadside in front of Amity University using crane
Challans were issued for 250 such vehicles. On Monday the Police Commissioner had put 28 traffic personnel on the line.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Representative Image | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Noida: On Tuesday, the police lifted the vehicles parked on the roadside in front of Amity University using a crane.
Challans were issued for 250 such vehicles. On Monday the Police Commissioner had put 28 traffic personnel on the line.
Advertisement
Published January 9th, 2024 at 15:01 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.