Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Noida: School Timings Changed From Jan 18 Due to Prevailing Cold Conditions

Government schools in Noida usually follow a 9 am to 3 pm schedule in winters.

Apoorva Shukla
School timing changed in NOida and Greater noida
Representative | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Noida: Classes from nursery to 8 in all schools of Noida and Greater Noida will start at 10 am from January 18 on account of cold weather conditions, officials said on Wednesday, January 17. This timing would continue until further orders from the district administration, Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said.

"In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, classes in all schools from nursery to 8 will be conducted from 10 am from January 18 till further orders," Panwar stated in the order. The officer also called for strict enforcement of the order.

Classes nursery to 8 were suspended till January 16 in view of the cold weather conditions in the region. While classes were ongoing for students of 9 to 12, their school timings were last week changed to 10 am to 3 pm, according to a separate order issued by District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh. This timing for Classes 9 to 12 will continue till January 20, the order had stated.

Government schools in Noida usually follow a 9 am to 3 pm schedule in winters. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

