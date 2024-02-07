Updated January 21st, 2024 at 08:58 IST
Noida Shocker: Accused in Mehndi Hasan Murder Case Injured in Police Encounter
An encounter broke out on Sunday morning between the police team of Sector-49 and both the accused of Mehndi Hasan murder case,
Noida: An encounter broke out on Sunday morning between the police team of Sector-49 and both the accused of Mehndi Hasan murder case, sources claimed. It added that the reported encounter took place when the miscreants were in the police custody.
Due to old rivalry, two persons, identified as Anuj and Nitin, attacked Hasan with knife, tied him to a bike and dragged for a long distance on Saturday night. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
During the encounter, both the accused were injured due to police firing, claimed sources. A case was registered in the Baraula village of Noida Sector 49 police station.
This is breaking story. More details awaited.
Published January 21st, 2024 at 08:58 IST
