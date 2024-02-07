English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Noida Shocker: Air India Staffer Shot Dead In Posh Sector 104, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Air India staffer shot dead in a broad daylight in Noida Sector 104. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Mann.

Digital Desk
Noida Latest News: In a shocking incident, 3 bike-borne assailants killed an Air India staffer outside a gym in Noida on Friday. The incident took place in broad daylight near the posh Sector 104 market. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Mann. The assailants opened fire on Suraj while he was seated in his car. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

The crime scene has been cordoned off and the vehicle belonging to the deceased has been taken into police custody. Police officials are also questioning locals and bystanders to gather relevant information that may aid in identifying and apprehending the suspects.

Speaking to Republic, SHO, Noida Sector 39 said, "The assailants fired approximately 5-6 rounds. They came on the same bike, suggesting a premeditated murder. The incident took place between 2-3 pm in Sector 104. We are scanning nearby CCTV footage to gather crucial evidence. Detailed information about the victim has been accessed from his gym, and the body has been sent for postmortem examination. The victim's family has been informed. While the motive remains uncertain, we investigate various angles, including potential rivalries."

A few members of Mann's family allegedly have a criminal history but he was not part of any acts of crime, sources told PTI.

The alleged murder could be a fallout of a gang rivalry involving the family, an official said. "Mann's elder brother is accused in a murder case and currently lodged in a jail in Delhi. The police suspect the rival gang targeted Mann because of his family connections," he added.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

