Updated February 13th, 2024 at 07:41 IST

Noida Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead of Farmers March to Delhi | Check Routes to Avoid

Ahead of the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march, the Noida police have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth flow. However, they have urged people to take metro.

Tanisha Rajput
Noida traffic advisory ahead of farmers' protest.
Noida traffic advisory ahead of farmers' protest. | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Noida: Today is D-day when farmers mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab will march towards Delhi pressing demands on center. Due to this, Noida Police on Monday said that there could be traffic pressure on routes leading to and from the national capital given the proposed demonstration.

Officials said that due to the protest, there will be an intensive security check at the Noida-Delhi border areas. They further suggested commuters opt for the metro instead of travelling via road.

"The general public is informed that a protest by farmers is proposed in Delhi on Tuesday regarding their problems. During the said programme, intensive checking will be done by Delhi Police and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police by installing barriers on all the borders, due to which, in case of increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Noida to Delhi border, traffic will be diverted as per requirement," the police statement read.

"People going to Delhi please use metros as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk," it added further.

In case of traffic inconveniences and emergencies, you can contact helpline number 9971009001.

Traffic Diversion in Noida: 

1. Vehicles going to Delhi via DND Border are advised to take Filmcity flyover to reach sector 18 and then proceed to their respective destinations.

2. Commuters going from Chilla Border to Delhi are suggested to take Sector 14A flyover via Golchakkar Chowk sector 15, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk Jhundpura Chowk.

3. Vehicles heading to Delhi from the Kalindi border can take the Mahamaya flyover and Sector 37.

4. Travellers from the Peripheral Expressway can take a detour via Sirsa, Parichowk and then can head towards Delhi via Dadri and Dasna. 

5. Vehicles going from Kalindi border to Delhi will be able to reach their destination via Sector 37 through Mahamaya Ply Over.

6. Emergency vehicles will be sent to safe destinations during diversion.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

