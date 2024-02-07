Noida Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Sunday Ahead of VHP Rally: Check Routes Closed, Diversions

Advertisement

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s procession, the Noida Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, January 21. The procession by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, being undertaken to mark the pran pratishtha at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, will start at 10 am today.

Check Closed Routes and Diversions

Affected Routes include the entire stretch from Sector 33 to Sector 18 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Noida Traffic Police has asked the commuters to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. The affected areas in Noida include Sector 33, Sector 22, Sector 28, NTPC Underpass, Harola, Chaura More, Sector 18 Market among others.

"The Jan Jagran Yatra by cars, motorcycles by VHP will start from Shilp Haat Sector 33 and pass through NTPC Underpass, Nithari Village, Sector 28. It will then take a U-turn from the front of the car market via Atta Chowk, Sector 18 Market... and culminate again at Noida Shilp Haat Sector 33," the traffic police said.

"In case of traffic inconvenience, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police advised the general public.

VHP’s Rally in Noida Today

VHP’s office bearer in Noida Rahul Dubey said a large number of city residents and devotees have been invited for the Jan Jagran Yatra in view of the historic occasion of Pran Pratishthan of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Separately, the Noida Police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district from Sunday to Friday (January 26).