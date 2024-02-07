Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:09 IST
North India Continues to Reel Under Cold Wave, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Over Fog in Delhi-NCR
Delhi and some neighbouring areas is expected to witness dense to very dense fog on Tuesday, IMD has predicted.
New Delhi: The national capital and its adjoining areas, including Noida, continues to grapple with cold weather conditions as a layer of fog enveloped several areas on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert over fog in Delhi-NCR. Delhi and some neighbouring areas is expected to witness dense to very dense fog on Tuesday. It said that the minimum temperature in Delhi would settle at 7 degree Celsius and the maximum would be 18 degree Celsius today.
Dense fog likely in North India
The IMD has predicted a dense to very dense layer of fog in some parts of North India including, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh – during the next four days.
In a post on X, it wrote” Dense to very dense fog conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 4-5 days.Cold day to severe cold day conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter.”
It added that Bihar is also expected to witness a cold to severe day today.
