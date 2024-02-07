Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:09 IST

North India Continues to Reel Under Cold Wave, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Over Fog in Delhi-NCR

Delhi and some neighbouring areas is expected to witness dense to very dense fog on Tuesday, IMD has predicted.

Manisha Roy
delhi fog
A layer of fog blankets the national capital amidst the cold wave (File photo) | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The national capital and its adjoining areas, including Noida, continues to grapple with cold weather conditions as a layer of fog enveloped several areas on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert over fog in Delhi-NCR. Delhi and some neighbouring areas is expected to witness dense to very dense fog on Tuesday. It said that the minimum temperature in Delhi would settle at 7 degree Celsius and the maximum would be 18 degree Celsius today.

Dense fog likely in North India

The IMD has predicted a dense to very dense layer of fog in some parts of North India including, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh – during the next four days.

In a post on X, it wrote” Dense to very dense fog conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 4-5 days.Cold day to severe cold day conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter.”

It added that Bihar is also expected to witness a cold to severe day today.
 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World11 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  5. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement