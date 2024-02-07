English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Northeast & Sikkim to Get Massive Power Infrastructure Boost, Key Projects on Track

At a revised cost of Rs 6,700 crore, this project, if successful, will strengthen systems operating at 33 kV and above.

Digital Desk
The North-Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) primarily focuses on increasing the intra-state transmission and distribution systems in six states.
The North-Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) primarily focuses on increasing the intra-state transmission and distribution systems in six states. | Image:Energy & power department, Govt of Sikkim
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Power is working to boost the electricity infrastructure in the North-Eastern states and Sikkim to ensure reliable power supply to all consumers. Two very important projects are underway for this purpose.

The North-Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) primarily focuses on increasing the intra-state transmission and distribution systems in six states: Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland. At a revised cost of Rs 6,700 crore, this project, if successful, will strengthen systems operating at 33 kV and above. According to an official statement as of December last year,progress has been made, with the lion’s share of the transformation capacity and transmission lines already completed.

Advertisement

The second initiative, the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution Systems in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, includes a revised investment of Rs 9,129.32 crore. This project targets the improvement of transmission and distribution networks in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. By increasing the transformation capacity and extending transmission lines, the aim, as the Ministry puts forth, is to fortify the power infrastructure in these regions. Most of the project has been finished as of December 2023, and further parts should be finished by December 2024.

These projects have the aim of increasing the connectivity of upcoming load centres with the national grid, which, as per the Power Ministry, will provide affordable and reliable 24x7 power supply to all consumers in the North-Eastern states and Sikkim. 

Advertisement

Further, the Ministry states that the efforts are vital for bridging the gap in power infrastructure and meeting the increasing demand for electricity in these regions.

Further, the official statement reads that, in terms of progress, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur have seen the completion of elements under the NERPSIP. Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, significant strides have been made, with a notable number of elements completed.

Advertisement

The Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, highlighted these developments in a written reply to a question posed in the Rajya Sabha on February 6.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement