Not Ambani or Adani, This Saint Donated The Highest Amount For Ram Mandir

New Delhi: Not Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani, but spiritual guru Morari Bapu has emerged as the highest contributor towards the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Bapu, known for having spent over six decades spreading the Ramayana, has donated Rs 18.6 crore, said PTI reports. This significant financial support was collected with Rs 11.30 crore contributed within India, Rs 3.21 crore from the UK and Europe, and Rs 4.10 crore from America, Canada, and various other countries.

The generous funds were mobilized in response to Morari Bapu's heartfelt appeal during an online katha in Pithoria, Gujarat, in August 2020, amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19. During the appeal, Morari Bapu expressed his deep-seated wish to contribute towards the construction of the Ram Temple, a cause close to his heart.

In a statement, Morari Bapu said, "We had already handed Rs 11.3 crore immediately, within 15 days of collection, to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. The remaining amount that was collected from foreign countries has been given the required clearance certificate now and will be given to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Trust when I do Katha in February this year. So, the total donation is to the tune of Rs 18.6 crore."

Morari Bapu to do Ram Katha in Ayodhya from February 24 - March 03 this year

Bapu revealed that Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra had come to meet him in Barsana during a Ram Katha there in October of 2023. "Shri Champat Rai ji invited me to the opening ceremony of Ram temple and Pran Pratishtha of the idol on January 22, 2024. He also invited me to do a Katha at Ayodhya from February 24 of this year till March 03 after Ram Lalla's consecration."

About Morari Bapu

Born on March 2, 1946 on Shivratri, into a Margi Sadhu family in Talgajarda, Gujarat, Morari Bapu has dedicated over 64 years to the recitation of Ram Katha, instilled in him by his grandfather, Tribhuvana Das ji. Under his grandfather's guidance, he delved into the deeper meanings of Goswami Tulsidas’ Ram Charita Manas, initiating a journey into Katha recitation at the age of 12.

(With PTI Inputs)

