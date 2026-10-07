‘Not Easy to Win 25 Years Straight,’ Abdullah Congratulates PM Modi on Unbroken Electoral Record

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public life as the head of a government, acknowledging his sustained electoral victories in Indian politics.

Speaking to the media in Srinagar, Abdullah said it is difficult to fully assess Modi’s long political journey, but he recognised the Prime Minister’s repeated electoral successes.

“He must have done something remarkable that people voted for him again and again,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said. He added that maintaining a winning streak for such a long period is no small feat.

“It’s not easy to win elections continuously for 25 years, first at the state level and then at the central level,” Abdullah said.

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“On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I congratulate him,”. He stressed that this unbroken record of electoral success reflects a strong and enduring connection with voters.

The milestone marks exactly 25 years since Modi first took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. He went on to serve in that role for more than 12 years, winning successive assembly elections in2002, 2007 and 2012, before moving to the national stage.

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In 2014, he led Bharatiya Janata Party to a decisive Lok Sabha victory and was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26. He secured a second term in 2019 and a third consecutive term in 2024, becoming only the second Indian leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to head the government for three successive terms following general elections.

During his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Modi focused on infrastructure development, industrial growth, power supply reforms and post-earthquake reconstruction following the devastating 2001 Bhuj earthquake.

These efforts later formed the basis of the widely discussed “Gujarat model” that featured prominently in his national campaigns.

As Prime Minister, his governments have overseen major initiatives including the expansion of financial inclusion through Jan Dhan accounts, large-scale housing programmes, rural electrification and water supply schemes, infrastructure expansion in highways, railways and airports, and welfare measures that the government credits with lifting tens of crores of people out of poverty.

On the occasion, Modi addressed a ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ in New Delhi, expressing gratitude to the people of India.

“Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as the Head of Government. This is the blessing of the people. I bow before the people of the country,” he said.