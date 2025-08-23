'Not Scared': Tejashwi Yadav Following FIR Against Him Wing Over 'Objectionable' Post on PM Modi

'Not Scared': Tejashwi Following FIR Against Him Over Post on PM Modi | Image: X

Katihar: Following an FIR against him over an objectionable post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday affirmed that he is "not scared" of any FIR.

He asked if saying the word "jumla has become a crime and alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fearing the truth.

Speaking to reporters in Katihar, Yadav said, "Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word Jumla has also become a crime... They fear the truth... We are not scared of any FIR and we speak the truth...."

An FIR was registered against RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli over an alleged objectionable post and defamatory content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media platform X.

Milind Ramji Narote, a BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against Tejashwi Yadav on Friday.

The FIR has been registered at Gadchiroli Police Station under 196(1)(a)(b), 356(2)(3), 352, 353(2) sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR copy, the alleged objectionable posts were made against Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gaya Ji district of Bihar on Friday, where he had Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 13000 crores for the state.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off two trains the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, which will enhance passenger convenience with modern facilities, comfort, and safety, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma, which will boost tourism religious travel across key Buddhist sites in the region.

Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in Gaya Ji, launched an attack on the "corrupt" Opposition and criticised the rule of previous governments of the RID and the Congress in the State.

The Prime Minister took a swipe at the RID's governance in Bihar as "an era of darkness."

"Remember the condition here during the rule of lantern (RID). This region was in the clutches of red terror. Cities like Gaya Ji were in darkness during the rule of lantern (RID)... They had pushed the entire state into darkness. There was no education or employment. So many generations were forced to migrate. RID considers the people of Bihar only as their vote bank.