The Noida Authority has issued notices to the establishments and asked them to fix the problem in 15 days. (Representative image) | Image: Pixabay

Noida: The Noida Authority has come down heavily on at least 31 commercial establishments, including some prominent restaurant chains, in the city for disposing ‘greasy’ waste directly into the sewer. The Authority has issued notices to the establishments and asked them to fix the problem in 15 days.

After inspection in various areas of Noida on February 20, it was found that various restaurants, hotels and commercial institutions are discharging the greasy waste water of their kitchens directly into the sewer line or drain without treating it, the local authority said.

"Due to the discharge there is a possibility of sewer line and drain choking. Complaints are being received continuously. Therefore, greasy waste should never be discharged directly into the sewer or drain, but only after treating the waste water through ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant) and Grease Trap," the Noida Authority said in a statement.

"Instructions have been issued to offenders to put the treated waste in the main trunk sewer line and instructions were also given to install grease trap in the kitchen so that the problem of overflow of the sewer or drains can be solved," the authority said.

In view of the situation, it was directed that all the operating restaurants, hotels and commercial institutions should ensure disposal of the above problem through ETP and Grease Trap in the next 15 days, otherwise action will be taken against all as per rules and heavy penalty will be imposed, for which the institutions themselves will be responsible, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

