Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Notice Issued to 31 Restaurants, Hotels in Noida for Discharging Untreated Wastewater Into Drains

The Authority has issued notices to the establishments and asked to fix the problem in 15 days.

Digital Desk
restaurant
The Noida Authority has issued notices to the establishments and asked them to fix the problem in 15 days. (Representative image) | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: The Noida Authority has come down heavily on at least 31 commercial establishments, including some prominent restaurant chains, in the city for disposing ‘greasy’ waste directly into the sewer. The Authority has issued notices to the establishments and asked them to fix the problem in 15 days. 

After inspection in various areas of Noida on February 20, it was found that various restaurants, hotels and commercial institutions are discharging the greasy waste water of their kitchens directly into the sewer line or drain without treating it, the local authority said.

Advertisement

"Due to the discharge there is a possibility of sewer line and drain choking. Complaints are being received continuously. Therefore, greasy waste should never be discharged directly into the sewer or drain, but only after treating the waste water through ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant) and Grease Trap," the Noida Authority said in a statement.

"Instructions have been issued to offenders to put the treated waste in the main trunk sewer line and instructions were also given to install grease trap in the kitchen so that the problem of overflow of the sewer or drains can be solved," the authority said.

Advertisement

In view of the situation, it was directed that all the operating restaurants, hotels and commercial institutions should ensure disposal of the above problem through ETP and Grease Trap in the next 15 days, otherwise action will be taken against all as per rules and heavy penalty will be imposed, for which the institutions themselves will be responsible, it added. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

16 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

16 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

16 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

16 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After UP, Congress Likely to be a Junior Partner in Delhi Too

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay be an Indian or British?

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Carlos Alcaraz offers an injury update after Spaniard got hurt at Rio

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Kiren Rijiju Calls Yami Gautam's Article 370 A 'Powerful Narration...'

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE | 'Temples Have Been Centres of Knowledge & Science': PM Modi

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo