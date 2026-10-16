NSUI Workers Detained During Protest Over Alleged Assault on Activists, Demand for FIR Registration

New Delhi: Delhi Police detained National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers who were staging a protest outside Parliament Street Police Station over the alleged assault on NSUI activists and the alleged failure to register an FIR in the matter.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar alleged that police personnel had assaulted NSUI workers and accused the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of not cooperating with them in registering an FIR.

“The brutality inflicted upon the NSUI workers, the way in which they were beaten... We came here to get an FIR registered. The DCP is neither speaking to us nor listening to us,” Jakhar said.

He asserted that the organisation would continue its protest and seek registration of an FIR, maintaining that it was their constitutional right.

“We will protest again tomorrow. We will certainly file an FIR-that is our constitutional right,” he said.

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“We are sitting here in protest and blocking the road. The Delhi Police can do whatever they want,” Jakhar added.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the detention, the NSUI national president alleged that two NSUI workers, Athira and Ritu, had been beaten by police personnel two days ago.

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“Two of the NSUI workers-Athira and Ritu-were beaten by the police the day before yesterday,” he said.

Jakhar said NSUI representatives had visited the police station on Wednesday to register an FIR and had managed to meet an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Additional DCP).

“We arrived at the police station yesterday to file an FIR and managed to meet with the Additional DCP,” he said.

He alleged that the DCP had not met them and was not responding to their calls.

“The DCP has been unwilling to meet with us. He took leave yesterday, and today, he is not answering his phone, offering only evasive responses,” Jakhar said.

He further claimed that another Additional DCP had given them conflicting explanations about the incident.