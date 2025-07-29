'Nuclear Blackmailing Will Not Work...' - PM Modi's Strong Message To Pakistan Through Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, declared that the military strikes had sent a clear message to Pakistan and the world that “nuclear blackmailing will not work anymore.”

PM Modi outlined three key lessons from the operation. “Operation Sindoor makes it clear that India has decided on three points. First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own method, on our conditions, and on our own time. Second, no nuclear blackmail would work now. Third, we will not see terrorist-supporting governments and terror masterminds as two separate entities.”

Pahalgam Attack and Precision Strikes

Recalling the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where terrorists targeted civilians based on their religion, PM Modi said Pakistan anticipated India’s retaliation and tried to issue nuclear threats.

“Right after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan Forces had this idea that India would indeed take a major action. They started making nuclear threats. On the intervening night of 6-7 May, India took action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged April 22 within 22 minutes with precision attacks,” PM Modi stated.

Destroying Terror Bases and Air Assets

The Prime Minister detailed the scale of the strikes: “Terrorist bases were destroyed in Pakistan. No one can imagine that anyone can reach there. Bahawalpur, Muridke, has also been razed to the ground. Our forces destroyed these bases. Pakistan’s airbases and assets have suffered heavy damage. To date, many of their airbases are in ICU.”

He stressed that India’s technical capability and years of preparation had made such precision possible. “India has struck Pakistan precisely on the chest. This is the era of technology-based war. If we had not made preparations in the last 10 years, we could imagine how much loss we might have suffered. For the first time, the world recognised the power of self-reliant India. Made-in-India drones and missiles exposed Pakistan’s weapon systems.”

Nuclear Threat Defied

PM Modi reiterated that Operation Sindoor shattered Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. “India has proved that nuclear blackmailing will not work anymore, and neither will India bow down to this nuclear blackmailing,” he said, underscoring that India’s decisive action had changed the strategic equation.