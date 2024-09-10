Published 23:26 IST, September 10th 2024
Odisha Assembly Passes Appropriation Bill
Amid a walkout by the opposition BJD and Congress, the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed the Appropriation Bill, 2024 allowing the state government to spend Rs 2.65 lakh crore from its consolidated fund during the financial year 2024-25.
Odisha Assembly Passes Appropriation Bill
