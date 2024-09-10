sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |

Published 23:26 IST, September 10th 2024

Odisha Assembly Passes Appropriation Bill

Amid a walkout by the opposition BJD and Congress, the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed the Appropriation Bill, 2024 allowing the state government to spend Rs 2.65 lakh crore from its consolidated fund during the financial year 2024-25.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Odisha Assembly Passes Appropriation Bill
Odisha Assembly Passes Appropriation Bill | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:26 IST, September 10th 2024