Updated February 8th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Odisha: Autorickshaw Overturns Near Bagheipur, Kills A Folk Singer And Seriously Injures 6

Odisha: Reports state that the injured and dead were members of the Balipatna village's "Ghoda Naccha" team, which is part of the Balikuda block.

Pritam Saha
Odisha Folk Singer Death
Odisha Folk Singer Death | Image:Instagram
Odisha: India has seen an increase in the number and severity of road accidents throughout time. As usual, the majority of vehicles engaged in collisions brought on by speeding and other traffic violations are two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and cars. Recent reports of a terrifying auto-rickshaw overturning on the Dasabatia-Bagheipur road close to Bagheipur went viral. One person was killed, and six others were critically injured in a horrifying accident caused by a car driver who performed a risky move on the road while breaking the law.  

On the Dasabatia-Bagheipur road, which is within the jurisdiction of Balikuda police limits in the Jagatsinghpur district, a cargo autorickshaw carrying a folk artist flipped over this afternoon, killing him and badly injuring six others. From Naharana village, Indra Gochhayat is the identified deceased folk artist. To Balikuda Community Health Center (CHC) had been relocated the injured.

Reports state that the injured and dead were members of the Balipatna village's "Ghoda Naccha" team, which is part of the Balikuda block. The team was traveling to participate in an awareness campaign sponsored by the state government's "Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha" initiative when it was involved in an accident. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the Balikuda police.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

