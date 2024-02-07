Advertisement

BALASORE, ODISHA: A bus driver, on Tuesday, died from a heart attack but not before saving the lives of the 60 passengers who were aboard the vehicle when he suddenly felt sick. The incident took place at Patapur Chhak in Odisha's Balasore district. The bus was travelling from West Bengal towards the Panchalingeswar Temple in the district when the driver suddenly felt pain in his chest. As soon as he started feeling off, the driver took quick action by stopping the bus on the side of the road. As soon as the vehicle came to a halt, the driver lost consciousness.

Panicked passengers soon thereafter rushed the driver, identified as Sheikh Akhtar, to the nearby Nilgiri sub-divisional hospital but he was declared dead by the doctors.

With inputs from PTI.