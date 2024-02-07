Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Odisha: Bus Driver Dies From Heart Attack But Not Before Saving Lives of 60 Passengers

The Odisha driver managed to save the lives of all 60 passengers aboard the bus by stopping the vehicle on the side of the road when he felt pain in his chest.

Representative image of a bus.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
BALASORE, ODISHA: A bus driver, on Tuesday, died from a heart attack but not before saving the lives of the 60 passengers who were aboard the vehicle when he suddenly felt sick. The incident took place at Patapur Chhak in Odisha's Balasore district. The bus was travelling from West Bengal towards the Panchalingeswar Temple in the district when the driver suddenly felt pain in his chest. As soon as he started feeling off, the driver took quick action by stopping the bus on the side of the road. As soon as the vehicle came to a halt, the driver lost consciousness. 

Panicked passengers soon thereafter rushed the driver, identified as Sheikh Akhtar, to the nearby Nilgiri sub-divisional hospital but he was declared dead by the doctors.

With inputs from PTI. 

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

