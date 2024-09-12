Published 23:50 IST, September 12th 2024
Odisha CM Majhi Hands over 476 Appointment Letters To New Recruits At 'Nijukti Mela'
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 476 newly-recruited government officers and employees at the 'Nijukti Mela'.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha CM distributes 476 appointment letters at 'Nijukti Mela' | Image: X@MohanMOdisha
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:50 IST, September 12th 2024