Odisha Forester’s Body Found Hanging in Official Quarter; Family Alleges Mental Torture
A forester's body was found hanging in his official quarter at Bhawanipatna in Odisha's Kalahandi district.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A forester's body was found hanging in his official quarter at Bhawanipatna in Odisha's Kalahandi district, an official said.
11:11 IST, September 20th 2024