Odisha Govt Announces Major Plans For Utkal Divas, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Sunday announced plans to celebrate 'Utkal Divas' in a grand manner.

Speaking at a press conference, Odisha's Culture Minister Suryavansi Suraj said 'Odia Paksha' will be celebrated from Odisha Day on April 1 to Odia New Year on April 14.

"This year, for the first time, 'Odia Paksha' will be celebrated with great pomp from Odisha Day on April 1 to the Odia New Year on April 14," he said.

To celebrate Utkal Divas, various events will be organized by different government departments from the block level to the state level.

Suraj emphasized that Odia Paksha aims to promote Odia culture, customs, and traditions globally.

What is Utkal Divas

Utkal Divas, also known as Odisha Day, is observed on April 1 each year to mark the formation of the state of Odisha.

On this day in 1936, Odisha was carved out as a separate state from Bihar and Orissa province under British rule, based on linguistic identity.

The minister outlined that from April 1 to April 14, different days would be dedicated to celebrating Odisha’s language, culture, traditions, festivals, dress, and other elements of Odia ‘Asmita’ (pride).

The BJP, which rose to power in the state with the 'Odia Asmita' slogan during the Assembly elections, also emphasized the importance of Odia pride.