Published 14:54 IST, September 24th 2024
Odisha Govt Asks Higher Education Institutes to Form Panels to Address Sexual Abuse Complaints
Odisha government asked authorities of all higher education institutes in the state to constitute internal panels to address complaints of sexual harass
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image of child sexual abuse. | Image: Unsplash/Representative
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:54 IST, September 24th 2024