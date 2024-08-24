sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:20 IST, August 24th 2024

Odisha Govt Issues Memoranda to 2 IPS Officers Over Imputation Case

The Odisha government has issued memoranda to senior IPS officers D S Kutey and Ashish Kumar Singh over cases of imputation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
It asked them to submit their defence in writing within 30 days, failing which inquiry will be held ex parte.
