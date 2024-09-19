sb.scorecardresearch
  • Odisha: 2 Vegetable Sellers Killed as Mini-truck Rams into Goods Vehicle in Ganjam District

Published 19:02 IST, September 19th 2024

Odisha: 2 Vegetable Sellers Killed as Mini-truck Rams into Goods Vehicle in Ganjam District

Two vegetable sellers were killed when the mini truck on which they were travelling crashed into a good vehicle parked on the roadside in Odisha's Ganjam.

Reported by: Digital Desk
2 vegetable sellers killed as mini-truck rams into goods vehicle | Image: Republic
19:02 IST, September 19th 2024