Omar Abdullah Says Statehood First Step, Special Status Next, As National Conference Protest in Delhi

Srinagar, July 20: Omar Abdullah on Monday said the National Conference’s political campaign would begin with the demand for Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and eventually extend to the restoration of its special constitutional status.

He accused the Centre of compelling his party to protest in Delhi after repeated assurances remained unfulfilled nearly two years since Assembly elections.

The protest, led by NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah, began at Jantar Mantar but was disrupted after permission was denied. Leaders attempted to move towards the Constitution Club, where Omar alleged police used tear gas as workers tried to continue.

Meanwhile, he told reporters that the Assembly had passed a resolution on its very first day demanding statehood and restoration of constitutional rights.

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“We won’t leave our agenda. First statehood and then special status,” he said, calling the protest the beginning of a sustained campaign.

He accused authorities of denying even a peaceful demonstration in the capital, “We have come to the capital of our country to demand what is rightfully ours. Unfortunately, even here we are not being allowed to hold a peaceful protest. Democracy is being strangled,” he said. Around 50 to 100 people had travelled from Jammu and Kashmir with the hope of staging a sit-in, but were dispersed.

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However, Abdullah reminded the Centre of its assurances in Parliament and before the Supreme Court that statehood would be restored immediately after elections.

“Supreme Court’s direction was ‘as soon as possible, at the earliest, That means Jammu and Kashmir should be granted statehood again without delay,” he said.

Questioning the government’s repeated references to an “appropriate time,” he added, “If the Government does not intend to comply, then it should say so openly. After that, we will decide our course of action.”

Dr Farooq Abdullah reinforced the demand, saying the protest was intended to remind the Prime Minister and Home Minister of commitments made in Parliament, before the Supreme Court, and to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary added that nearly two years had passed since elections, yet the promise remained unfulfilled, calling it a misfortune for the people.

Meanwhile, National Conference MP Sajjad Kichloo said the presence of elected representatives on the streets of Delhi reflected public sentiment.

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik also backed the demand, saying every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir wanted statehood.